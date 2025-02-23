This Black History Month, we're highlighting stories from community changemakers

Black history is American history, and it happens every single day.

Changemakers are all around us. They make a difference from the local to the global level. During Black History Month, many people focus on well-known historical figures like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Knowing these names is an essential part of learning about Black History Month. However, as are the names of the many people who are living right now, creating positive ripples in the lives around them.

Knowing this, the Up First newsletter asked NPR readers and listeners to highlight Black people within their communities who are making Black history right now. The answers shine a light on many across the U.S. doing incredible things of different magnitudes.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Making History

In Evansville, Ind., Stephanie Terry became the city's first woman and the first African American to serve as mayor. Ariana Tanoos highlighted how Terry is making a difference and mentioned that she serves a very conservative region. She ran as a Democrat and won her first election for mayor.

Terry addresses all kinds of issues that haven't been prioritized. Tanoos said that she is "a beacon of hope in a time where it feels like progress is being rolled back."

On Nov. 8, 2023, after being elected mayor, Terry made a social media post stating, "We made history. I am grateful to each and every one of you who put your time, energy and enthusiasm into my campaign. All of it mattered and this victory is yours as much as mine."

Black Joy

Several people nominated Joanna Briley to be featured in this story. She founded the Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest , which brings together funny Black women in a multi-day event. The 6th annual event is being held in New York City starting Feb. 26.

"By approaching the life of a female comedian holistically, Joanna is providing mental health and wellness sessions along with multiple stages for the ladies to display their talents," Lois Thompson, one of her nominators, wrote. "In an industry that barely cracks the door for POC female comics, Joanna has created her own entry point. And it is wide open for anyone to shoot their shot! She is a true trailblazer and a wonderful human being."

Filling The Gap

Sharon Sheppard wears many hats. She works at the Village of Rockville Centre in New York and its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she recognized that people in her community needed food. That led to her forming a food pantry for residents who lived locally and near the center.

"To this date, the pantry has grown and expanded in such a way that multiple community members throughout our village and nearby contribute to the pantry, now named Sharon's Pantry," Kathy Baxley, who nominated Sheppard, wrote. She says that every Saturday, people line up at the center to wait for grocery bags of food.

Sheppard has ensured that people are fed and has continued this pantry for almost five years. A room at the center was converted into a pantry to store all the canned goods. Baxley says the pantry has now become a community staple.

Preserving History

Dr. Cheryl LaRoche is a historical archaeologist who specializes in the Underground Railroad. For over a decade, she has dedicated herself to researching AME Bishop William Paul Quinn, resulting in the first comprehensive biography of the minister. LaRoche even released a book, Apostle of Liberation: AME Bishop Paul Quinn and the Underground Railroad, which tells Quinn's story and his little-known involvement with the Underground Railroad.

Nominator Xina Eiland says LaRoche's work is important because "in a time of setbacks for social justice, the past offers powerful strategies for resistance."

A Community Staple

Sometimes, making a difference is like an acoustic song: a version of music stripped down to the basics. Matheus Sastre says if you have been to Cocoa Beach, Florida, especially in popular dining areas, there's a good chance you've seen this musician who sits on the street, usually shirtless, and strums his guitar, which almost always is missing one or two strings. His name is not known, but he is familiar.

"This singer expresses how a simple gesture such as a smile can change your perspective on life. He's so pure. When I took this picture, he had just played "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley, one of my favorite tracks," Sastre says. "This track sounds like an anthem for this month, and you can hear how he sings it from the place of someone who's felt the oppression put against his race."

Sastre says the musician draws in a diverse crowd of tourists with his warm presence and powerful voice, singing a song about equality.

"Is there a better way to bring people together than through music? Look around, and you will find a Black person making history in every corner of this country. The truth is that often, they won't be on a podium; they might be singing reggae with leaves tied to their hair and a precious smile on their face."

This article was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

