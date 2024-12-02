CONTACT US

© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

What song hit you hard in 2024?

By Robin Hilton
Published December 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST
Billie Eilish
William Drumm
Billie Eilish

Was there a new song in 2024 that hit you particularly hard? Maybe it was one you listened to on repeat, ugly cried to, or one that just spoke to you and connected with you unlike any other song this year.

Record a voice memo on your phone telling us about it and email the audio file to us at allsongs@npr.org. We may use it on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered. Be sure to include:

  • Your first name
  • Where you're located (city name)
  • The name of the song and artist
  • Why or how it hit you so hard this year

If you prefer, you can also write to us and tell us about it (at allsongs@npr.org) or by filling out the form below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton