CONTACT US

© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

California teen makes history as the youngest to pass state bar exam

By Rob Schmitz
Published November 29, 2024 at 5:08 AM EST

Seventeen-year-old Sophia Park has become the youngest person to pass the California bar exam, following in her older brother's footsteps.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz