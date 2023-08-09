© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ken and Brad Kolodner Bring Hammered Dulcimer and Clawhammer Banjo to Maryland Folk Festival

Delmarva Public Media | By Peter Solomon
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
Ken and Brad Kolodner's quartet. Ken is holding the hammered dulcimer and his son Brad is holding the banjo.
Joanna Tillman
/
Submitted
Ken and Brad Kolodner's quartet. Ken is holding the hammered dulcimer and his son Brad is holding the banjo.

Ken Kolodner started out as a fiddler in the early eighties before adding the hammered dulcimer to the list of instruments that he has mastered. He is now considered to be one of the finest hammered dulcimer players in the country. Ken’s son, Brad Kolodner, is a renowned clawhammer banjo player. The two joined forces in 2009 to form a string band that exploits the tonal possibilities of their respective instruments with a repertoire of old-time music, bluegrass and original acoustic compositions.

Ken and Brad Kolodner will be featured in the musical lineup at the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury this September. They spoke with WESM’s Peter Solomon for this interview.
Arts and Culture
Peter Solomon
Peter Solomon is WESM's Music Director and host of Morning Jazz Unlimited, weekdays from 9 am to noon on WESM. He joined Delmarva Public Media in August 2021 after 22 years as a jazz host for an NPR affiliate in Richmond, Virginia.
See stories by Peter Solomon