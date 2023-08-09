Ken and Brad Kolodner Bring Hammered Dulcimer and Clawhammer Banjo to Maryland Folk Festival

Ken Kolodner started out as a fiddler in the early eighties before adding the hammered dulcimer to the list of instruments that he has mastered. He is now considered to be one of the finest hammered dulcimer players in the country. Ken’s son, Brad Kolodner, is a renowned clawhammer banjo player. The two joined forces in 2009 to form a string band that exploits the tonal possibilities of their respective instruments with a repertoire of old-time music, bluegrass and original acoustic compositions.

Ken and Brad Kolodner will be featured in the musical lineup at the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury this September. They spoke with WESM’s Peter Solomon for this interview.