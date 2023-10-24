Talking Books

-
Michele Anstine Reviews Jasmine Brown’s book “Twice as Hard"
-
Photographer and Videographer Tony Weeg reviews Johnathan Haidt's book "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided By Politics and Religion"
-
An African American Nurse in 1973 Alabama
-
A Look Back at His Experience and Legacy
-
Peter Harrigan Reviews "Empire of the Scalpel"
-
"Sweat", A History of Exercise
-
A Satire of Contemporary Society
-
Portrait of a Woman's Life and Death
-
Liane Hansen on Novel that Confronts the Unfinished Understanding of Racism in America
-
A True Crime Story