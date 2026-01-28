The General Store - Episode #27
The General Store – Ep 27
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Cowboy Junkies – The Way I Feel (Gordon Lightfoot) – Beautiful: A Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot – 2003
Pat Metheny Group – Eighteen – Offramp – 1982
Van Morrison – Bright Side Of The Road – Into The Music – 1979
Brandi Carlile – Human – Returning To Myself – 2025
Set 2
Matt Nathanson – All We Are – Some Mad Hope – 2007
The Sherpas – One Heart – Honor Among Thieves – 2003
The Kennedys - One Heart, One Soul – Life Is Large – 1996
Chrissie Hynde & UB40 – I Got You Babe – 1985
Chrissie Hynde & KD Lang – Me And Mrs. Jones – Duets Special – 2005
Set 3
David Crosby & Sarah Jarosz – For Free – For Free – 2021
Steely Dan – Only A Fool Would Say That – Can't Buy A Thrill – 1972
KD Lang – Helpless (Neil Young)– Hymns Of The 49th Parallel – 2004
We Are Not Helpless – Stephen Stills – Stephen Stills – 1970
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Room On The Porch – Room On The Porch – 2025
Instrumental: Pat Metheny Group – Eighteen – Offramp - 1982