The General Store - Episode #27

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 27

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Cowboy Junkies – The Way I Feel (Gordon Lightfoot) – Beautiful: A Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot – 2003

Pat Metheny Group – Eighteen – Offramp – 1982

Van Morrison – Bright Side Of The Road – Into The Music – 1979

Brandi Carlile – Human – Returning To Myself – 2025

Set 2

Matt Nathanson – All We Are – Some Mad Hope – 2007

The Sherpas – One Heart – Honor Among Thieves – 2003

The Kennedys - One Heart, One Soul – Life Is Large – 1996

Chrissie Hynde & UB40 – I Got You Babe – 1985

Chrissie Hynde & KD Lang – Me And Mrs. Jones – Duets Special – 2005

Set 3

David Crosby & Sarah Jarosz – For Free – For Free – 2021

Steely Dan – Only A Fool Would Say That – Can't Buy A Thrill – 1972

KD Lang – Helpless (Neil Young)– Hymns Of The 49th Parallel – 2004

We Are Not Helpless – Stephen Stills – Stephen Stills – 1970

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Room On The Porch – Room On The Porch – 2025

Instrumental: Pat Metheny Group – Eighteen – Offramp - 1982