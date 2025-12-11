The General Store - Episode #23
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 23
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Bob James – Angela – Touchdown – 1978
Steve Martin & Alison Brown – Girl, Have Money When You're Old – Safe Sensible & Sane – 2015
Indigo Girls – Hammer & A Nail – Nomads, Indians & Saints – 1990
Neil Young – Tell Me Why – After The Goldrush – 1970
Molly Tuttle – Easy – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025
Set 2
Sarah Jarosz – Pay It No Mind – World On The Ground – 2020
Steve Martin & Alison Brown – Michael – Safe Sensible and Sane – 2025
My Morning Jacket – Everyday Magic – Is – 2025
Kim Richey – To Tell The Truth – Bittersweet – 1997
Bruce Hornsby & The Range – Down The Road Tonight – The Way It Is – 1986
Set 3
(Gordon Lightfoot Tribute)
Wherefore & Why – Did She Mention My Name – 1967
In My Fashion – Shadows – 1982
The Circle Is Small – Endless Wire – 1978
Early Morning Rain – Lightfoot – 1966
Magnificent Outpouring – Did She Mention My Name – 1967
Instrumental
Steve Martin & Alison Brown – Let's Get Out Of Here – Safe Sensible & Sane - 2015