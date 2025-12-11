The General Store - Episode #23

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 23

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Bob James – Angela – Touchdown – 1978

Steve Martin & Alison Brown – Girl, Have Money When You're Old – Safe Sensible & Sane – 2015

Indigo Girls – Hammer & A Nail – Nomads, Indians & Saints – 1990

Neil Young – Tell Me Why – After The Goldrush – 1970

Molly Tuttle – Easy – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025

Set 2

Sarah Jarosz – Pay It No Mind – World On The Ground – 2020

Steve Martin & Alison Brown – Michael – Safe Sensible and Sane – 2025

My Morning Jacket – Everyday Magic – Is – 2025

Kim Richey – To Tell The Truth – Bittersweet – 1997

Bruce Hornsby & The Range – Down The Road Tonight – The Way It Is – 1986

Set 3

(Gordon Lightfoot Tribute)

Wherefore & Why – Did She Mention My Name – 1967

In My Fashion – Shadows – 1982

The Circle Is Small – Endless Wire – 1978

Early Morning Rain – Lightfoot – 1966

Magnificent Outpouring – Did She Mention My Name – 1967

Instrumental

Steve Martin & Alison Brown – Let's Get Out Of Here – Safe Sensible & Sane - 2015