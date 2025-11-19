The General Store - Episode #20
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 20
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
The Moody Blues – Legend Of A Mind – In Search Of The Lost Chord – 1968
Talking Heads – And She Was – Little Creatures – 1985
The Moody Blues – Floating – To Our Children's Children's Children's Children – 1969
John Martyn – Solid Air – Solid Air – 1973
Set 2
Molly Tuttle – The Highway Knows – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025
Shawn Colvin – There's A Rugged Road (Judy Sill) – Cover Girl – 1994
Tom Rush – On The Road Again – Take A Little Walk With Me – 1966
Little Feat – Willin' – Sailing Shoes – 1972
Ernest Troost – I'll Be Home Soon – O Love – 2014
Set 3
Arlo Guthrie – Darkest Hour – Amigo – 1976
The Black Feathers – Take Me Back – Soaked To The Bone – 2016
Tracy Grammer – Gypsy Rose – Flower Of Avalon – 2005
Peter Bradley Adams – Queen Of Hearts – Gather Up – 2006
Instrumental – Jeff Picker – Rooster – With The Bass In Mind