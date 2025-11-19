The General Store - Episode #20

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 20

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

The Moody Blues – Legend Of A Mind – In Search Of The Lost Chord – 1968

Talking Heads – And She Was – Little Creatures – 1985

The Moody Blues – Floating – To Our Children's Children's Children's Children – 1969

John Martyn – Solid Air – Solid Air – 1973

Set 2

Molly Tuttle – The Highway Knows – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025

Shawn Colvin – There's A Rugged Road (Judy Sill) – Cover Girl – 1994

Tom Rush – On The Road Again – Take A Little Walk With Me – 1966

Little Feat – Willin' – Sailing Shoes – 1972

Ernest Troost – I'll Be Home Soon – O Love – 2014

Set 3

Arlo Guthrie – Darkest Hour – Amigo – 1976

The Black Feathers – Take Me Back – Soaked To The Bone – 2016

Tracy Grammer – Gypsy Rose – Flower Of Avalon – 2005

Peter Bradley Adams – Queen Of Hearts – Gather Up – 2006

Instrumental – Jeff Picker – Rooster – With The Bass In Mind