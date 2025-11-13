The General Store - Episode #18

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 18

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Joni Mitchell – Woodstock – Travelogue – 2006

Bruce Springsteen – Chimes Of Freedom (Bob Dylan) – Chimes Of Freedom – 1987

Janis Ian – Guess You Had To Be There – Breaking Silence – 2016

The Whispering Tree – Bells – Invisible Forces – 2018

Set 2

Wes Collins – Jenny & James – Jabberwockies – 2022

Dar Williams – FM Radio – Emerald – 2015

Molly Tuttle & Billy Strings – Listen To The Radio (Nanci Griffith) – More Than A Whisper – 2023

Marc Cohen – Turn On Your Radio – Buring The Daze – 1998

The Westerleys – Radio – Stumblin To Gloryland – 1996

Set 3

Sarah Jarosz – Hometown – World On The Ground – 2020

Dave Alvin – From A Kitchen Table – Blackjack David – 1998

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Speed Of Life – Speed Of Life – 2009

Susan Werner – May I Suggest – New Non-Fiction – 2001

Cathy Fink - They're Tearing Down The East Wing (Cathy Fink & Tom Paxton) - 2025