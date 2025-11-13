CONTACT US

The General Store

The General Store - Episode #18

Published November 13, 2025 at 11:42 AM EST
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 18
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1
Joni Mitchell – Woodstock – Travelogue – 2006
Bruce Springsteen – Chimes Of Freedom (Bob Dylan) – Chimes Of Freedom – 1987
Janis Ian – Guess You Had To Be There – Breaking Silence – 2016
The Whispering Tree – Bells – Invisible Forces – 2018

Set 2
Wes Collins – Jenny & James – Jabberwockies – 2022
Dar Williams – FM Radio – Emerald – 2015
Molly Tuttle & Billy Strings – Listen To The Radio (Nanci Griffith) – More Than A Whisper – 2023
Marc Cohen – Turn On Your Radio – Buring The Daze – 1998
The Westerleys – Radio – Stumblin To Gloryland – 1996

Set 3
Sarah Jarosz – Hometown – World On The Ground – 2020
Dave Alvin – From A Kitchen Table – Blackjack David – 1998
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Speed Of Life – Speed Of Life – 2009
Susan Werner – May I Suggest – New Non-Fiction – 2001
Cathy Fink - They're Tearing Down The East Wing (Cathy Fink & Tom Paxton) - 2025

