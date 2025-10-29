The General Store - Episode #17

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 17

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Jerry Garcia Band – The Wheel – Garcia – 1972

Dawes – From A Window Seat – Stories Don't End – 2013

Wil Maring – Window Seat – The Calling – 2006

Danny O'Keefe – Angel Spread Your Wings – Breezy Stories – 1973

Set 2

Molly Tuttle – Summer Of Love – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025

Richard Thompson – Bees Wing – Mirror Blue – 1994

Neil Young – Unknown Legend – Harvest Moon – 1992

Nickel Creek – When You Come Back Down (Danny O'Keefe & Tim O'Brien) – Nickel Creek – 2000

Set 3 (JJ Cale Tribute)

JJ Cale – Who Knew? - Roll On – 2009

Mark Knopfler (Vocals & Guitar) – Train To Nowhere – The Breeze – 2014

JJ Cale – Magnolia – Naturally – 1972

JJ Cale – Star Bound – Okie – 1974

JJ Cale - The Sensitive Kind – 5 – 1979

Instrumental – JJ Cale - Midnight In Memphis – The Very Best Of JJ Cale - 1998