The General Store - Episode #17
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 17
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Jerry Garcia Band – The Wheel – Garcia – 1972
Dawes – From A Window Seat – Stories Don't End – 2013
Wil Maring – Window Seat – The Calling – 2006
Danny O'Keefe – Angel Spread Your Wings – Breezy Stories – 1973
Set 2
Molly Tuttle – Summer Of Love – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025
Richard Thompson – Bees Wing – Mirror Blue – 1994
Neil Young – Unknown Legend – Harvest Moon – 1992
Nickel Creek – When You Come Back Down (Danny O'Keefe & Tim O'Brien) – Nickel Creek – 2000
Set 3 (JJ Cale Tribute)
JJ Cale – Who Knew? - Roll On – 2009
Mark Knopfler (Vocals & Guitar) – Train To Nowhere – The Breeze – 2014
JJ Cale – Magnolia – Naturally – 1972
JJ Cale – Star Bound – Okie – 1974
JJ Cale - The Sensitive Kind – 5 – 1979
Instrumental – JJ Cale - Midnight In Memphis – The Very Best Of JJ Cale - 1998