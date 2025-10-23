The General Store - Episode #16
WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 16
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
John Prine – Same Thing Happened To Me – Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings – 1995
Peter Lendorff – Jiggle The Handle (Inst) – Love On The Line – 1996
Lucy Kaplansky – What's So Funny About Peace Love & Understanding (Elvis Costello) – Flesh & Bone – 1996
The Kennedys – American Wish – Better Dreams – 1996
Jackson Browne – I Am A Patriot – World In Motion – 1989
Dave Gunning – Sing It Louder – Lift – 2015
Set 2
Graham Nash – Buddy's Back – Now – 2023
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Rave On – Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy – 1970
Buddy Holly – Well Alright – Original Master Tapes – 1958
Paul Brady – Soul Child (Live) – The Archive – 2025
Bonnie Raitt – Not The Only One (Paul Brady) – Luck Of The Draw – 1991
Set 3
Dixie Chicks – Traveling Soldier (Bruce Robison) – Home – 2002
Peter Paul & Mary – Cruel War – Peter Paul & Mary – 1962
The Mammals – O The Cruelty – Touch Grass V1 – 2025
Keb' Mo' - Victims Of Comfort – Keb' Mo' - 1994