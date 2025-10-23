The General Store - Episode #16

Playlist

WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 16

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

Set 1

John Prine – Same Thing Happened To Me – Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings – 1995

Peter Lendorff – Jiggle The Handle (Inst) – Love On The Line – 1996

Lucy Kaplansky – What's So Funny About Peace Love & Understanding (Elvis Costello) – Flesh & Bone – 1996

The Kennedys – American Wish – Better Dreams – 1996

Jackson Browne – I Am A Patriot – World In Motion – 1989

Dave Gunning – Sing It Louder – Lift – 2015

Set 2

Graham Nash – Buddy's Back – Now – 2023

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Rave On – Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy – 1970

Buddy Holly – Well Alright – Original Master Tapes – 1958

Paul Brady – Soul Child (Live) – The Archive – 2025

Bonnie Raitt – Not The Only One (Paul Brady) – Luck Of The Draw – 1991

Set 3

Dixie Chicks – Traveling Soldier (Bruce Robison) – Home – 2002

Peter Paul & Mary – Cruel War – Peter Paul & Mary – 1962

The Mammals – O The Cruelty – Touch Grass V1 – 2025

Keb' Mo' - Victims Of Comfort – Keb' Mo' - 1994