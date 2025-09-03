Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland

The General Store – Episode 9

Wednesday September 3, 2025

2:00 PM EDT

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

The Kennedys – Pick You Up – Evolver – 2000

Chris Smither – Cold Trail Blues – Leave The Light On – 2006

Peter Wolf – Always Asking For You – Midnight Souvenirs – 2010

Tom Rush – Kids These Days – Merrimack County – 1972

Sarah Jarosz – Columbus and 89th – Polaroid Lovers – 2024

Set 2

JJ Cale – Call Me The Breeze – Naturally – 1972

Brandi Carslile – The Eye – The Firewatcher's Daughter – 2015

The Black Feathers – Hurricane – Angel Dust and Cyanide – 2022

The Wailing Jennys – Apocalypse Lullaby – Firecracker – 2006

Keb' Mo' – Wake Up Everybody – Peace, Back By Popular Demand – 2004

Set 3

Crys Matthews – Changemakers – Changemakers – 2021

Stevie Wonder – He's Mister Know It All – Intervisions – 1973

Bruce Springsteen – How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times – Seeger Sessions – 1998

Slaid Cleaves – Broke Down – Slaid Cleaves – 2000

Johnny Cash – The One On the Right Is On The Left – Everybody Loves A Nut - 1966

