Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland
The General Store – Episode 9
Wednesday September 3, 2025
2:00 PM EDT
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
The Kennedys – Pick You Up – Evolver – 2000
Chris Smither – Cold Trail Blues – Leave The Light On – 2006
Peter Wolf – Always Asking For You – Midnight Souvenirs – 2010
Tom Rush – Kids These Days – Merrimack County – 1972
Sarah Jarosz – Columbus and 89th – Polaroid Lovers – 2024
Set 2
JJ Cale – Call Me The Breeze – Naturally – 1972
Brandi Carslile – The Eye – The Firewatcher's Daughter – 2015
The Black Feathers – Hurricane – Angel Dust and Cyanide – 2022
The Wailing Jennys – Apocalypse Lullaby – Firecracker – 2006
Keb' Mo' – Wake Up Everybody – Peace, Back By Popular Demand – 2004
Set 3
Crys Matthews – Changemakers – Changemakers – 2021
Stevie Wonder – He's Mister Know It All – Intervisions – 1973
Bruce Springsteen – How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times – Seeger Sessions – 1998
Slaid Cleaves – Broke Down – Slaid Cleaves – 2000
Johnny Cash – The One On the Right Is On The Left – Everybody Loves A Nut - 1966