8/25/25: During Hurricane Erin, we incurred damage to some of our equipment that handles and processes our satellite feed from NPR. We are working to repair this equipment and minimize the interruptions during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
The General Store - Episode #8

Published August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters (from the familiar to the obscure) from the 1960s through present day.

Playlist - WSDL 90.7 FM – Ocean City Maryland

The General Store – Episode 8

Wednesday August 27, 2025

2:00 PM EDT

 

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

 

Set 1

The Mammals – Make It True – Sunshiner – 2018

Mark Erelli – Here And Now – Hope And Other Casualties – 2006

Mary Chapin Carpenter – Why Shouldn't We? - The Calling – 2007

Steve Earle – Christmas Time In Washington – El Corazon – 1997

Willis Alan Ramsey – Boy From Oklahoma – Debut – 1972

Eliza Gilkyson – Dark Night Of The Soul – Dark Ages – 2025

 

Set 2

John Stewart – An Account Of Halley's Comet – Sunstorm – 1973

Pierce Pettis – Comet – Everything Matters – 1998

The Cantells – Shooting Stars – Dancing With The Millers Daughter – 1995

 

Set 3

George Harrison – Apple Scruffs – All Things Must Pass – 1970

The Weepies – Take It From Me – Say I Am You – 2006

The Kennedys – The Speed Of Soul – Better Dreams – 2008

Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train – Polaroid Lovers - 2024

