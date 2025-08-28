The General Store - Episode #8
Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters (from the familiar to the obscure) from the 1960s through present day.
Playlist - WSDL 90.7 FM – Ocean City Maryland
The General Store – Episode 8
Wednesday August 27, 2025
2:00 PM EDT
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
The Mammals – Make It True – Sunshiner – 2018
Mark Erelli – Here And Now – Hope And Other Casualties – 2006
Mary Chapin Carpenter – Why Shouldn't We? - The Calling – 2007
Steve Earle – Christmas Time In Washington – El Corazon – 1997
Willis Alan Ramsey – Boy From Oklahoma – Debut – 1972
Eliza Gilkyson – Dark Night Of The Soul – Dark Ages – 2025
Set 2
John Stewart – An Account Of Halley's Comet – Sunstorm – 1973
Pierce Pettis – Comet – Everything Matters – 1998
The Cantells – Shooting Stars – Dancing With The Millers Daughter – 1995
Set 3
George Harrison – Apple Scruffs – All Things Must Pass – 1970
The Weepies – Take It From Me – Say I Am You – 2006
The Kennedys – The Speed Of Soul – Better Dreams – 2008
Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train – Polaroid Lovers - 2024