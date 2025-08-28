Playlist - WSDL 90.7 FM – Ocean City Maryland

The General Store – Episode 8

Wednesday August 27, 2025

2:00 PM EDT

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

The Mammals – Make It True – Sunshiner – 2018

Mark Erelli – Here And Now – Hope And Other Casualties – 2006

Mary Chapin Carpenter – Why Shouldn't We? - The Calling – 2007

Steve Earle – Christmas Time In Washington – El Corazon – 1997

Willis Alan Ramsey – Boy From Oklahoma – Debut – 1972

Eliza Gilkyson – Dark Night Of The Soul – Dark Ages – 2025

Set 2

John Stewart – An Account Of Halley's Comet – Sunstorm – 1973

Pierce Pettis – Comet – Everything Matters – 1998

The Cantells – Shooting Stars – Dancing With The Millers Daughter – 1995

Set 3

George Harrison – Apple Scruffs – All Things Must Pass – 1970

The Weepies – Take It From Me – Say I Am You – 2006

The Kennedys – The Speed Of Soul – Better Dreams – 2008

Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train – Polaroid Lovers - 2024