The Sound of Cinema -- Christmas on the Naughty List

Pieces included in this episode:

· Christmas Time is Here (Instrumental), Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas - Fantasy

· Making the Plane, John Williams - Home Alone (25th Anniversary Limited Edition) - La-La Land Records

· Black Bart Bites the Dust, Carl Zittrer, Paul Zaza - A Christmas Story: Music From The Motion Picture - WaterTower Music

· Jingle Bells, Elmer Bernstein - Trading Places (Music from the Motion Picture) - La-La Land Records

· Snow Dreams, Perry Botkin - Silent Night, Deadly Night - Howlin’ Wolf Records

· Overture And End Titles, Jerry Goldsmith - Germlins - WaterTower Music

· Main Titles / Terrorist Attack, Danny Elfman - Scrooged (Original Motion Picture Score) - La-La Land Records

· Helicopter Explosion And Showdown, Michael Kamen - Die Hard (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition) - La-La Land Records

· Ice Dance, Danny Elfman - Edward Scissorhands (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - MCA Records

· Home Alone Main Title ("Somewhere In My Memory") (Chorus & Orchestra), John Williams - Home Alone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - CBS

· The Thieves Return, John Williams - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (Original Score) - Fox Records

· The Ambush, Dr. Waldman, Alan Silvestri - The Long Kiss Goodnight

· Last Alarm, David Kitay - Kitay Scores Zwigoff (Original Soundtracks From Bad Santa / Ghost World)

· Cops, David Kitay - Kitay Scores Zwigoff (Original Soundtracks From Bad Santa / Ghost World)

· The Letter, David Kitay - Kitay Scores Zwigoff (Original Soundtracks From Bad Santa / Ghost World)

· Toy Heist, John Ottman / The Northwest Sinfonia - Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - La-La Land Records

· Elfen, Douglas Pipes - Krampus - Waxwork Records

· Feliz Navi-Dead, Dominic Lewis - Violent Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music

Back to Barton, Mark Orton - The Holdovers (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music