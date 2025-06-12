On the Download, Episode 61

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES

The Beaches - Did I Say Too Much

Ayla Tesler-Mabe - Endless Summer

Richard Ashcroft - Lover

Goose - Your Direction

Noshows - Free Ride

Post Animal - Pie in the Sky

Peach Pit - Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying

Madeline The Person - Closest Thing

TOPS - Closest Thing

Sedona, Claud - She's So Pretty

Smut - Touch & Go

Shura - World's Worst Girlfriend

CLOVER - Used to It

Remy Bond - Moviestar

Gracie Davies - Super Love Me

Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover