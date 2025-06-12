On the Download, Episode 61
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES
The Beaches - Did I Say Too Much
Ayla Tesler-Mabe - Endless Summer
Richard Ashcroft - Lover
Goose - Your Direction
Noshows - Free Ride
Post Animal - Pie in the Sky
Peach Pit - Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying
Madeline The Person - Closest Thing
TOPS - Closest Thing
Sedona, Claud - She's So Pretty
Smut - Touch & Go
Shura - World's Worst Girlfriend
CLOVER - Used to It
Remy Bond - Moviestar
Gracie Davies - Super Love Me
Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover