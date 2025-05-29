On the Download, Episode 60
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Sammy Rae & The Friends - Cold-Hearted Man
Ellie Bleach - Whole Lotta Nothing
Lake Street Dive - Rental Love
Menna - Dirty Dreams
JOS - Fixations
Lawrence - Alibi
Harrison Finks, Mikey Jose, Augie Bello - Makin it Right
Thumpasaurus - Talkin' Bout
Izzy Perri - Believe
FM-84 - Running In The Night
Boys Go To Jupiter - Last Last Time
TOMI - There I Go
Etta Marcus - Girls That Play
Sorry - Starstruck
Bad Bad Hats - Detroit Basketball
Findlay - Nightsweats
Lika Nova - El Corazon No Suelta