On the Download, Episode 59

Published May 22, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Mollie Elizabeth - Until We Meet Again
NoSo - Sugar
Debbii Dawson - Chemical Reaction
Haute & Freddy - Shy Girl
Mickey 9s - If I Get Lost
Brother Thunder - Back in the Saddle
Lexsoul Dancemachine - That Lady Stole My Shoes
Palm Palm - Walking 2 Win
Sandy Rogers - Tingling Blue
Paul Weller - Lawdy Rolla
Jason Scott & The High Heat - Yardwork
Chair Model - Original
The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers
Yam Haus - First To Try
White Denim - Econolining
The Itch - The Influencer

On the Download