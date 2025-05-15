On the Download, Episode 58

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Fantastic Cat - The Hammer & The Nail

My Morning Jacket - Everyday Magic

The Imaginaries, Ariel Posen - Wishing Well

Felicity - Throw My Heart Away

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Suki Waterhouse - On This Love

dayaway - i wish

The Destruction Of The Cult Of The Sun - Sanguirush

Dream Nails - Jillian

The Wrecks - Always, Everytime

Carver Commodore - TOO LOUD

Wildermiss - W.I.F.I

Men I Trust - Ring Of Past (2025)

The Hails - Fiona

Empire Of The Sun - Wandering Star

Tunde Adebimpe - Somebody New