On the Download, Episode 58
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Fantastic Cat - The Hammer & The Nail
My Morning Jacket - Everyday Magic
The Imaginaries, Ariel Posen - Wishing Well
Felicity - Throw My Heart Away
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Suki Waterhouse - On This Love
dayaway - i wish
The Destruction Of The Cult Of The Sun - Sanguirush
Dream Nails - Jillian
The Wrecks - Always, Everytime
Carver Commodore - TOO LOUD
Wildermiss - W.I.F.I
Men I Trust - Ring Of Past (2025)
The Hails - Fiona
Empire Of The Sun - Wandering Star
Tunde Adebimpe - Somebody New