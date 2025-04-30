CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
On the Download

On the Download, Episode 56

Published April 30, 2025 at 7:02 PM EDT

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Aly & AJ - Dandelions
Pearl Charles - Middle Of The Night
Maz - Too Bad
Black Honey - Psycho
Maxwell Luke - One Man Show
The Knocks, Dragonette - Foolish Pleasure
MARIS, Caroline Kingsbury - Give Me A Sign
Chromeo, La Roux - Replacements
Cloe Qisha - Modern Romance
Dirt Poor Robins - Mad Gods
Vista Kicks - Gimme Love
Parrotfish - Lawn Chair
Thumpasaurus - Existential Dread
Wet Leg - catch these fists
The Velveteers - Take It From The Top
Ghost of Vroom, Mike Doughty, Andrew Livingston - Still Getting It Done

On the Download