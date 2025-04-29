On the Download, Episode 55
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Sammy Rae & The Friends - I Get It Now
Asha Gold - Cheap Wine
Boys Go To Jupiter - Last Last Time
Rachel Bochner, Xana - You Don't Want Me Like That
Molly Millington - Me and My Denial
Cole Redding, Gatlin - Crying When I'm Dancing
Camille Parker - Loved Me First
Autumn Nicholas - Baggage
Maggie Rose - Dead Weight
KONZI - Red Velvet Room
Man Man - Tastes Like Metal
PVRIS - Oil & Water
Friday Pilots Club - We Don't Wanna talk
Cage The Elephant - Good Time
Brick + Mortar - Terrible Things
Dale and the ZDubs, Ballyhoo! - Neighbors
Kyle Rising, Sensi Trails - People Are Strange
Surfer Girl, Moon Taxi, J-Vibe - Constellations