CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
On the Download

On the Download, Episode 54

Published April 18, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Grizfolk - Medicine Man
Aaron Taos - underneath
Max Frost - Creep Back
Henry And The Waiter - You And I
Jakobs Castle - Catch Me
St. Paul - Colder
Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now
The Knocks, Sofi Tukker - One On One
Purple Disco Machine, ASDIS - Beat Of Your Heart
Giant Rooks - Morning Blue
This Coast Bias - little bit
Paula Dalla Corte - Good Girl Killer
Inhaler - These Are The Days
The Snuts - Hallelujah Moment
The Rolling Stones - Mess It Up
Green Day - Saviors
White Denim - At Night in Dreams
Alice Merton - run away girl

On the Download