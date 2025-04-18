On the Download, Episode 54
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Grizfolk - Medicine Man
Aaron Taos - underneath
Max Frost - Creep Back
Henry And The Waiter - You And I
Jakobs Castle - Catch Me
St. Paul - Colder
Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now
The Knocks, Sofi Tukker - One On One
Purple Disco Machine, ASDIS - Beat Of Your Heart
Giant Rooks - Morning Blue
This Coast Bias - little bit
Paula Dalla Corte - Good Girl Killer
Inhaler - These Are The Days
The Snuts - Hallelujah Moment
The Rolling Stones - Mess It Up
Green Day - Saviors
White Denim - At Night in Dreams
Alice Merton - run away girl