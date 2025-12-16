Off the Charts, Episode 20

This week's episode (aired 12-09-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Lukas Nelson | PRETTY MUCH | Pretty Much | 6 Ace Records

2 | West Texas Exiles | DIVISION | 8000 Days | Floating Mesa Records

3 | Tyler Childers | Bitin' List | Snipe Hunter | Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

4 | Maggie Rose & Grace Potter | Poison in my well | N/A (Single) | One Riot Records

5 | Molly Tuttle | the highway knows | N/A (Single) | Nonesuch Records

6 | Briscoe | Saving grace | Heat of July | ATO Records

7 | Presley Haile | Mountain Daughter | N/A (Single) | Columbia Records

8 | The Beths | No Joy | Straight Line Was A Lie | ANTI-

9 | Whitney | Dandelions | Small Talk | AWAL

10 | Florence and the Machine | One of the Greats | N/A (Single) | Universal Music Operations Limited

11 | The Belair Lip Bombs | Hey you | Again | Third Man Records

12 | Kraak & Smaak, & Costa G | Nothing is forever | N/A (Single) | Boogie Angst

13 | Hatchie | Only one laughing | N/A (Single) | Secretly Canadian

14 | Jay Som feat. Hayley Williams | Past Lives | Belong | Polyvinyl Records / Lucky Number Music

15 | WADE BOWEN | Flyin' | Bowen Sounds | Thirty Tigers