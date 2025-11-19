Off the Charts, Episode 18
This week's episode (aired 11-11-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Lucinda Williams (Feat. Brittney Spencer) | The World's Gone Wrong | World's Gone Wrong | Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers
2 | Courtney Marie Andrews | Keeper | Valentine (Single) | Loose Future Records/Thirty Tigers
3 | Mavis Staples | Human Mind | Sad and Beautiful World | Anti Records
4 | Will Hoge | Another Planet | Tenderhearted Boys | EDLO Records
5 | Maia Sharp | Tomboy | Tomboy | Crooked Crown
6 | Salt Horse | Pretty Never | Unknown | Unknown
7 | Snuggle | Woman Lake | Woman Lake | Escho
8 | Rainbow Kitten Surprise | 100 Summers (Explicit) | bones | Atlantic Records
9 | Mumford & Sons (With Hozier) | Rubber Band Man | Single | GOTR/Columbia/Glassnote
10 | Snocaps | Heathcliff | Snocaps | Anti-
11 | The Black Keys | No Rain, No Flowers | No Rain, No Flowers | Easy Eye Sound
12 | Danger in Fives | Wombo | Danger in Fives | Fire Talk
13 | Goose | Madalena | Chain Yer Dragon | No Coincidence Records
14 | Royel Otis | Car | Hickey | Ourness/Capitol Records
15 | Winyah | Nothin’ At All | Single | Unknown/Track Premiere
16 | Ax and the Hatchetmen | Hotel Room | Hotel Room (Single) | Arista Records
17 | Kids That Fly | Dead Beat City | Dead Beat City (EP) | Giant Music