Off the Charts, Episode 18

This week's episode (aired 11-11-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Lucinda Williams (Feat. Brittney Spencer) | The World's Gone Wrong | World's Gone Wrong | Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers

2 | Courtney Marie Andrews | Keeper | Valentine (Single) | Loose Future Records/Thirty Tigers

3 | Mavis Staples | Human Mind | Sad and Beautiful World | Anti Records

4 | Will Hoge | Another Planet | Tenderhearted Boys | EDLO Records

5 | Maia Sharp | Tomboy | Tomboy | Crooked Crown

6 | Salt Horse | Pretty Never | Unknown | Unknown

7 | Snuggle | Woman Lake | Woman Lake | Escho

8 | Rainbow Kitten Surprise | 100 Summers (Explicit) | bones | Atlantic Records

9 | Mumford & Sons (With Hozier) | Rubber Band Man | Single | GOTR/Columbia/Glassnote

10 | Snocaps | Heathcliff | Snocaps | Anti-

11 | The Black Keys | No Rain, No Flowers | No Rain, No Flowers | Easy Eye Sound

12 | Danger in Fives | Wombo | Danger in Fives | Fire Talk

13 | Goose | Madalena | Chain Yer Dragon | No Coincidence Records

14 | Royel Otis | Car | Hickey | Ourness/Capitol Records

15 | Winyah | Nothin’ At All | Single | Unknown/Track Premiere

16 | Ax and the Hatchetmen | Hotel Room | Hotel Room (Single) | Arista Records

17 | Kids That Fly | Dead Beat City | Dead Beat City (EP) | Giant Music