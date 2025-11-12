Off the Charts, Episode 17
This week's episode (aired 11-04-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | T.I. | Rubber Band Man | Trap Muzik | Grand Hustle / Atlantic
2 | Caroline Spence | Effortless | Heart Go Wild | Tone Tree Music
3 | The Wildmans | Sometimes | The Wildmans | Independent
4 | Brandi Carlile | Returning To Myself | In These Silent Days | Low Country Sound / Elektra
5 | Olivia Dean | Nice to Each Other | Messy | EMI Records
6 | Jay Som & Jim Adkins | Float | (Single) | Polyvinyl Record Co.
7 | Flock of Dimes | Afraid | If You See Me, Say Yes | Partisan Records
8 | Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | Twin Plagues | Dead Oceans
9 | GEESE | 3D Country | 3D Country | Partisan Records
10 | The Last Dinner Party | This Is The Killer Speaking | Prelude to Ecstasy | Island Records
11 | Jeff Tweedy | Enough | Love Is The King | dBpm Records
12 | The Beths | Metal | Future Me Hates Me | Carpark Records
13 | Wet Leg | Wet Dream | Wet Leg | Domino Recording Co.
14 | Lisa Curtis | Gasp of Air | (Single) | (Independent/Self-Released)