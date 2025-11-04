Off the Charts, Episode 16

This week's episode (aired 11-04-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Tyler Childers | Bitin’ List | Snipe Hunter | Hickman Holler / RCA Records

2 | Caroline Spence | Effortless | Heart Go Wild | Tone Tree Music

3 | Josh Ritter | Honey Dew (No Light) | I Believe in You, My Honeydew | Pytheas Recordings / Thirty Tigers / The Orchard

4 | Presley Haile | Mountain Daughter | Mountain Daughter (Single) | Columbia Records

5 | The Mountain Goats | Cold at Night | Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan | Cadmean Dawn

6 | Karin Ann | I Was Never Yours | I Was Never Yours (Single) | 3AM Records / Island

7 | Sunny Sweeney | Find It Where I Can | Rhinestone Requiem | Aunt Daddy Records / Thirty Tigers

8 | Daniel Donato & Elle King | Another Dimension | Horizons | Retrace Music

9 | Kathleen Edwards | Save Your Soul | Billionaire | Dualtone Records / MNRK

10 | The Last Dinner Party | This Is The Killer Speaking | From the Pyre | Island Records

11 | Rocket | Number One Fan | Number One Fan (Single) | Transgressive Records

12 | Say She She | Under the Sun | Cut & Rewind | drink sum wtr

13 | CARRTOONS & Pale Jay | Green Eyed | Space Cadet | +1 Records

14 | Roomful of Blues | You Were Wrong | Steppin’ Out! | Alligator Records