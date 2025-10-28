Off the Charts, Episode 15

This week's episode (aired 10-28-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Enough | Jeff Tweedy | Twilight Override | dBPM Records



2 | Mind Loaded | Blood Orange | Essex Honey | RCA / Domino

3 | Straight Line Was a Lie | The Beths | Straight Line Was a Lie | Anti-

4 | I Was Never Yours | Karin Ann | I Was Never Yours (Single) | 3AM/Island Records

5 | Daisy | Marfa | Daisy (Single) | Ascend Music / Big Machine Label Group

6 | Believe | Kashus Culpepper | Believe (Single) | Big Loud Records

7 | Poison in My Well | Maggie Rose and Grace Potter | Poison In My Well (Single) | One Riot

8 | Dear Time | Alison Brown, Steve Martin, Jackson Browne and Jeff Hanna | Safe, Sensible and Sane | Compass Records

9 | Wreck | Neko Case | Neon Grey Midnight Green | ANTI- Records

10 | Eternal Love | AVTT/PTTN | AVTT/PTTN | Ramseur Records/Ipecac/Thirty Tigers

11 | Rock N Roll | LANGHORNE SLIM | The Dreamin' Kind | Dualtone/MNRK

12 | Heartlands | MARCUS KING | Darling Blue | Republic Records

13 | Ain't No Crime | PAUL CAUTHEN | Ain't No Crime (Single) | Velvet Rose Records/Thirty Tigers

14 | Growing/Dying | The Backseat Lovers | Waiting to Spill| Capitol Records

15 | Doomsday | Lizzy McAlpine | Five Seconds Flat | AWAL