Off the Charts, Episode 14
This week's episode (aired 10-21-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
- Mockingbird | Larkin Poe | Self Made Man | Tricki-Woo Records
- Ink Ain't Dry | Travis Roberts | Ink Ain't Dry (Single) | Travis Roberts
- Sis Draper | Shawn Camp | The Fire-Fly | Sugar Hill Records
- I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Old Time Feeling | Verve Forecast
- Saving Grace | Briscoe | West of Hollywood | Atlantic Records
- Sunday Fix | Bones Owens | Sunday Fix (Single) | Bones Owens
- I Was Never Yours | Karin Ann | I Was Never Yours (Single) | 3AM/Island Records
- The Highway Knows | Molly Tuttle | City of Gold | Nonesuch Records
- The Twenty-One Song Salute | Rodney Crowell, Tyler Bryant | The Chicago Sessions | New West Records
- Is It Now | Automatic | Excess | Stones Throw Records
- Talkin Heavy | D.K. Harrell | The Right Man | Single Lock Records
- Witness | The Wood Brothers | Heart is the Hero | Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers
- The Power | Curtis Harding | If Words Were Flowers | Anti-
- Solid | Cut Copy | Solid (Single) | Cut Copy
- Perfume | Sombr | Perfume (Single) | Sombr