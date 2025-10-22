CONTACT US

Off the Charts, Episode 14

By Jenny O'Connor
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT

This week's episode (aired 10-21-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

  1. Mockingbird | Larkin Poe | Self Made Man | Tricki-Woo Records
  2. Ink Ain't Dry | Travis Roberts | Ink Ain't Dry (Single) | Travis Roberts
  3. Sis Draper | Shawn Camp | The Fire-Fly | Sugar Hill Records
  4. I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Old Time Feeling | Verve Forecast
  5. Saving Grace | Briscoe | West of Hollywood | Atlantic Records
  6. Sunday Fix | Bones Owens | Sunday Fix (Single) | Bones Owens
  7. I Was Never Yours | Karin Ann | I Was Never Yours (Single) | 3AM/Island Records
  8. The Highway Knows | Molly Tuttle | City of Gold | Nonesuch Records
  9. The Twenty-One Song Salute | Rodney Crowell, Tyler Bryant | The Chicago Sessions | New West Records
  10. Is It Now | Automatic | Excess | Stones Throw Records
  11. Talkin Heavy | D.K. Harrell | The Right Man | Single Lock Records
  12. Witness | The Wood Brothers | Heart is the Hero | Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers
  13. The Power | Curtis Harding | If Words Were Flowers | Anti-
  14. Solid | Cut Copy | Solid (Single) | Cut Copy
  15. Perfume | Sombr | Perfume (Single) | Sombr
