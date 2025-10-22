Off the Charts, Episode 13
This week's episode (aired 10-14-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. Sushi and Cola-Cola | St. Paul & The Broken Bones | Sushi and Cola-Cola |Oasis Pizza
2. Daisy | Marfa | Daisy | Ascend Music
3. When The Truth Comes Out | Kathleen Edwards | Billionaire | Dualtone
4. Bad Feelin' | Brent Cobb, The Fixin's | Ain't Rocked in a While | Ol' Buddy
5. Level-Headed Even Smile | Dylan Earl | Level-Headed Even Smile | Gar Hole
6. These Days | Muireann Bradley | These Days | Decca
7. The Cowboy (Small Texas Town) | Waylon Jennings | Songbird | Son of Jessi
8. Mistakes | Sunset Rollercoaster | QUIT QUIETLY | Sunset Music
9. Another Life | Alabama Shakes | Another Life | Limestone
10. There She Goes | Curtis Harding | Departures & Arrivals | Anti
11. Magic Of The Sale | Teethe | Magic of the Sale | Winspear
12. Voir Dire | Die Spitz | Something to Consume | Third Man
13. Now That You're Gone | Nation of Language | Dance Called Memory | Sub Pop
14. Ghosts | The Runarounds | The Runarounds | Arista
15. Cheap Wine | Housing Co. | Homecoming | 2 Months