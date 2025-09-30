Off the Charts, Episode 10
This week's episode (aired 9-23-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. Before You Hit the Ground | Dean Johnson | Before You Hit The Ground | Saddle Creek
2. Puff of Smoke | The Wood Brothers | Puff of Smoke | Honey Jar
3. The Twenty-One Song Salute | Rodney Crowell, Tyler Bryant | TOSS | New West
4. Simple Side of Me | Nicki Bluhm | Simple Side of Me | Self-Released
5. Work is Work | Willi Carlisle | Winged Victory | Signature Sounds
6. Heartbreak Getaway | Lance Roark | Heartbreak Getaway | Tenkiller
7. Been There Done That | Buddy Guy | Ain't Done With The Blues | RCA
8. Blues Is A Feeling | Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall | The Blues Summit | Ruf Records
9. Metal | The Beths | Straight Line Was A Lie | Anti
10. Kill Me | Hayley Williams | Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party | Post Atlantic
11. Afterlife | Alex G | Headlights | RCA
12. That's Gonna Leave a Mark | Molly Tuttle | So Long Little Miss Sunshine | Nonesuch
13. You Won't Dig My Grave | Josh Ritter | I Believe in You, My Honeydew | Pytheas
14. Everybody Scream | Florence + The Machine | Everybody Scream |Polydor
15. Where Does One Go To Find a Wife | Andrew Lucier | WDOGTFAW? | Cloverdale
16. Bowling alley | Audrey Hobert | Who's The Clown? | RCA
17. Tattoo Parlor | Marielina | Tattoo Parlor | ANG!