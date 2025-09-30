Off the Charts, Episode 10

This week's episode (aired 9-23-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Before You Hit the Ground | Dean Johnson | Before You Hit The Ground | Saddle Creek

2. Puff of Smoke | The Wood Brothers | Puff of Smoke | Honey Jar

3. The Twenty-One Song Salute | Rodney Crowell, Tyler Bryant | TOSS | New West

4. Simple Side of Me | Nicki Bluhm | Simple Side of Me | Self-Released

5. Work is Work | Willi Carlisle | Winged Victory | Signature Sounds

6. Heartbreak Getaway | Lance Roark | Heartbreak Getaway | Tenkiller

7. Been There Done That | Buddy Guy | Ain't Done With The Blues | RCA

8. Blues Is A Feeling | Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall | The Blues Summit | Ruf Records

9. Metal | The Beths | Straight Line Was A Lie | Anti

10. Kill Me | Hayley Williams | Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party | Post Atlantic

11. Afterlife | Alex G | Headlights | RCA

12. That's Gonna Leave a Mark | Molly Tuttle | So Long Little Miss Sunshine | Nonesuch

13. You Won't Dig My Grave | Josh Ritter | I Believe in You, My Honeydew | Pytheas

14. Everybody Scream | Florence + The Machine | Everybody Scream |Polydor

15. Where Does One Go To Find a Wife | Andrew Lucier | WDOGTFAW? | Cloverdale

16. Bowling alley | Audrey Hobert | Who's The Clown? | RCA

17. Tattoo Parlor | Marielina | Tattoo Parlor | ANG!

