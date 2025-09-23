Off the Charts, Episode 9

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Ink Ain't Dry | Travis Roberts | Rebel Rose | New West

2. Back at the Start | Patty Griffin | Back at the Start | PGM

3. Believe | Kashus Culpepper | Believe | Big Loud

4. Voodoo Charm | Christone "Kingfish" Ingram | Voodoo Charm | Red Zero

5. Straight Line Was A Lie | The Beths | Straight Line Was A Lie | Anti

6. Home | Mac DeMarco | Guitar | Mac's Record Label

7. Crying Over Nothing | Indigo De Souza | Precipice | Vista

8. No Hope | Superchunk | Songs in the Key of Yikes | Merge

9. My Darling My Dear | Taj Mahal, Keb Mo | Room on the Porch | Concord

10. Crucified Son | Charley Crockett | Dollar A Day | Lone Star

11. pokemon | Wet Leg | moisturizer | Domino

12. savior | sombr | savior | SMB

13. Alley Rose | Conan Gray | Alley Rose | Republic

14. Fast Times | Sabrina Carpenter | emails i can't send | Island

15. War | YUNGBLUD | Idols | Locomotion