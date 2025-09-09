Off the Charts, Episode 8

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. SOLE | Turnstile | NEVER ENOUGH | Roadrunner

2. baby blue frigidaire mini fridge | Ada Lea | when i paint my masterpiece | Saddle Creek

3. Uneasy | Pile | Sunshine and Balance Beams | Sooper

4. Bugland | No Joy | Bugland | Hand Drawn Dracula

5. Queenless King | WITCH | SOGOLO | Desert Daze

6. We're Only Human | Hayes Carll | We're Only Human | Hwy 87

7. Blues Chase The Blues Away | Buddy Guy | Ain't Done With The Blues | RCA

8. Daisy | Marfa | Daisy | Ascend

9. Sweet Misery | Will Hoge | Sweet Misery | Will Hoge

10. Poison In My Well | Maggie Rose & Grace Potter | Poison In My Well | One Riot

11. Save Your Soul | Kathleen Edwards | Save Your Soul | Dualtone

12. Cherry Tree | Lera Lynn | Cherry Tree | Ruby Range

13. Time Well Spent For A Man | Jesse Daniel |Son of the San Lorenzo | Lightning Rod

14. One Shot Away | Micky & The Motorcars | Micky & the Motorcars | Self-released

15. A.M.P. | Movements | RUCKUS! | Fearless Records

16. Everybody's Song | Robert Plant | Chevrolet | Nonesuch