Off the Charts, Episode 8
This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. SOLE | Turnstile | NEVER ENOUGH | Roadrunner
2. baby blue frigidaire mini fridge | Ada Lea | when i paint my masterpiece | Saddle Creek
3. Uneasy | Pile | Sunshine and Balance Beams | Sooper
4. Bugland | No Joy | Bugland | Hand Drawn Dracula
5. Queenless King | WITCH | SOGOLO | Desert Daze
6. We're Only Human | Hayes Carll | We're Only Human | Hwy 87
7. Blues Chase The Blues Away | Buddy Guy | Ain't Done With The Blues | RCA
8. Daisy | Marfa | Daisy | Ascend
9. Sweet Misery | Will Hoge | Sweet Misery | Will Hoge
10. Poison In My Well | Maggie Rose & Grace Potter | Poison In My Well | One Riot
11. Save Your Soul | Kathleen Edwards | Save Your Soul | Dualtone
12. Cherry Tree | Lera Lynn | Cherry Tree | Ruby Range
13. Time Well Spent For A Man | Jesse Daniel |Son of the San Lorenzo | Lightning Rod
14. One Shot Away | Micky & The Motorcars | Micky & the Motorcars | Self-released
15. A.M.P. | Movements | RUCKUS! | Fearless Records
16. Everybody's Song | Robert Plant | Chevrolet | Nonesuch