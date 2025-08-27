Off The Charts, Episode 6
This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. Virginia Slim | Clover County | Virginia Slim | Undercover Lover
2. Wreck | Neko Case | Wreck | Anti-
3. Solid Gone | The Last Revel | Gone for Good | Hassle House
4. Oranges | Alex G | Headlights | RCA
5. Crying Over Nothing | Indigo De Souza | Crying Over Nothing | Loma Vista
6. El Camino | Buscabulla | Se Amba Asi | Domino
7. Pour The Wine | Sons of The East | SONS | Self-released
8. stay in my dreams | sunflwr, dj poolboi | feel it yet? | Unbelievably Spectacular
9. On Rolls the Wheel | William Prince | On Rolls the Wheel | Six Shooter
10. Sword | Wisp | If Not Winter | Music Soup
11. 2x2 | Divine Sweater | Human Love | Self-released
12. East Coast Summers | Kaleb Cohen | East Coast Summers | Self-released
13. Lot To Learn | Winya | Lot to Learn | Cloverdale
14. Secretariat | The Moss | Kentucky Derby | Third Space
15. Kiwi | Quarters of Change | Kiwi | 300 Entertainment
16. Now It's Over | Dogpark | Now It's Over | Severance