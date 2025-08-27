CONTACT US

During Hurricane Erin, we incurred damage to some of our equipment that handles and processes our satellite feed from NPR. We are working to repair this equipment and minimize the interruptions during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Off The Charts, Episode 6

By Jenny O'Connor
Published August 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Virginia Slim | Clover County | Virginia Slim | Undercover Lover

2. Wreck | Neko Case | Wreck | Anti-

3. Solid Gone | The Last Revel | Gone for Good | Hassle House

4. Oranges | Alex G | Headlights | RCA

5. Crying Over Nothing | Indigo De Souza | Crying Over Nothing | Loma Vista

6. El Camino | Buscabulla | Se Amba Asi | Domino

7. Pour The Wine | Sons of The East | SONS | Self-released

8. stay in my dreams | sunflwr, dj poolboi | feel it yet? | Unbelievably Spectacular

9. On Rolls the Wheel | William Prince | On Rolls the Wheel | Six Shooter

10. Sword | Wisp | If Not Winter | Music Soup

11. 2x2 | Divine Sweater | Human Love | Self-released

12. East Coast Summers | Kaleb Cohen | East Coast Summers | Self-released

13. Lot To Learn | Winya | Lot to Learn | Cloverdale

14. Secretariat | The Moss | Kentucky Derby | Third Space

15. Kiwi | Quarters of Change | Kiwi | 300 Entertainment

16. Now It's Over | Dogpark | Now It's Over | Severance

Jenny O'Connor
Jenny O'Connor is DPM's intrepid Arts and Culture Reporter.
