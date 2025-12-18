Jazz Horizons #17 - 2025 Favorites, Part 2

Guitar Led

“Primaries and Spares” by Shawn Purcell from Oblivity (Origin)

“Absinthian” by Mary Halvorson from About Ghosts (Nonesuch)

“The Architects” by OHM! (Daniel Bruce) from The Architects (Shifting Paradigm)

Trumpet Led

“Never Gonna Run Away” by Brandon Woody from For the Love of It All (Blue Note)

“crystal waterfalls” by Theo Crocker from Dream Manifest (Dom Recs)

“Afrofuturism” by Jeremy Pelt from Woven (High Note)

Vocalist Led

“Giant Steps” by Michael Mayo from Fly (Deluxe Edition) [Mack Avenue]

“You Don’t Know What Love is” by Ledisi from For Dinah (Candid)

“Turn to Stone” by Kurt Elling from SuperBlue: Guilty Pleasures, Vol. 2 EP (Big Shoulders)