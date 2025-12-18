CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons #17 - 2025 Favorites, Part 2

Published December 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 16 of Jazz Horizons explores 2025 Favorites led by guitarists, trumpeters, and vocalists. Originally aired December 17, 2025.

Guitar Led

“Primaries and Spares” by Shawn Purcell from Oblivity (Origin)

“Absinthian” by Mary Halvorson from About Ghosts (Nonesuch)

“The Architects” by OHM! (Daniel Bruce) from The Architects (Shifting Paradigm)

Trumpet Led

“Never Gonna Run Away” by Brandon Woody from For the Love of It All (Blue Note)

“crystal waterfalls” by Theo Crocker from Dream Manifest (Dom Recs)

“Afrofuturism” by Jeremy Pelt from Woven (High Note)

Vocalist Led

“Giant Steps” by Michael Mayo from Fly (Deluxe Edition) [Mack Avenue]

“You Don’t Know What Love is” by Ledisi from For Dinah (Candid)

“Turn to Stone” by Kurt Elling from SuperBlue: Guilty Pleasures, Vol. 2 EP (Big Shoulders)

