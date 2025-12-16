Jazz Horizons #16 - 2025 Favorites, Part 1

Alto Sax Led

“Contemplation” by Jaleel Shaw from Painter of the Invisible (Blue Note)

“El Dia de Mi Suerte” by Miguel Zenón Quartet from Vangaurdia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard (Self-Released)

“Noble Rise” by Lakecia Benjamin, single (Ropeadope)

Co-Led/Collectives

“Footprints” by Artemis from ARBORESQUE (Blue Note)

“A Peck a Sec” by Eric Alexander and Vincent Herring from Split Decision (Smoke)

Dummer Led

“Freedom Day (Part 1)” by Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell from We Insist 2025!

“BIG FISH” by Nate Smith (feat. Säje) from LIVE-ACTION (Waterbaby Music)

“Last Breath” by Johnathan Blake from My Life Matters (Blue Note)