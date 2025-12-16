Jazz Horizons #16 - 2025 Favorites, Part 1
Episode 16 of Jazz Horizons explores 2025 Favorites led by alto saxophonists, co-leaders, and drummers. Originally aired December 10, 2025.
Alto Sax Led
“Contemplation” by Jaleel Shaw from Painter of the Invisible (Blue Note)
“El Dia de Mi Suerte” by Miguel Zenón Quartet from Vangaurdia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard (Self-Released)
“Noble Rise” by Lakecia Benjamin, single (Ropeadope)
Co-Led/Collectives
“Footprints” by Artemis from ARBORESQUE (Blue Note)
“A Peck a Sec” by Eric Alexander and Vincent Herring from Split Decision (Smoke)
Dummer Led
“Freedom Day (Part 1)” by Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell from We Insist 2025!
“BIG FISH” by Nate Smith (feat. Säje) from LIVE-ACTION (Waterbaby Music)
“Last Breath” by Johnathan Blake from My Life Matters (Blue Note)