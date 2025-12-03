Jazz Horizons #15 - Mighty & Modal, Big Band Brilliance, and New & Blue

Mighty and Modal

“You I Love” by John Scofield & Dave Holland from Memories of Home (ECM)

“Kind Folk” by Ellen Rowe Quartet from Vinton’s Cove (Smoking’ Sleddog Records)

“E.S.P.” by Al Foster from Live at Smoke (Smoke Session)

Big Band Brilliance

“Express Train (Live at Harpa Music Hall) [feat. Reykjavik Big Band]” by Sara Magnúsddóttir (Self-Released)

“Oh Brother (feat. Brian Charette)” by Vancouver Jazz Orchestra & James Danderfer from Vancouver Jazz Orchestra Meets Brian Charette (Cellar Live)

“Naptime” by Mark Lettieri & WDR Big Band from Mark Lettieri Group Meets WDR Big Band at Studio 4 (Ground Up)

New & Blue

“Opal” by Julian Lage from Scenes from Above (Blue Note)

“Familiar Route (feat. Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Kendrick Scott & Matt Brewer)” by Out Of/Into from Motion II (Blue Note)