Jazz Horizons, Episode 14 - The Piano Trio, Cosmic Themes, Pieces & Places

The Piano Trio as Leaders

“In the Slow Lane (feat. Kurt Elling)” by Kenny Barron from Songbook (Artwork Records)

“Thousand Yard Stare (feat. Jahari Stampley) by Rafael Enciso from Crossfade (Contagious Music)

“Harlem Nights” by Domo Branch from Hands of Gifts (Albina Music Trust)

Cosmic Themes

“Retrograde” by Gregory Groover, Jr. from Old Knew (Criss Cross)

“Mouth Full of Sky” by Theo Croker & Sullivan Fortner from Play (ACT Music)

“Too Much Time Matching Clouds” by Yuhan Su from Over the MOONs (La Reserve)

Pieces and Places

“Strandvägen Pier” by Yelena Eckemoff from Rosendals Garden (L&H Production)

“My Key to Gramercy Park” by Rachael & Vilray from West of Broadway (Concord)

“Red Lights” by Alex Parchment & Skinny Hightower from Kindred - EP (CastOver)

