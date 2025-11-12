Jazz Horizons, Episode 13 - Straight-Ahead Tunes, Forward Thinking/Laying Back, and Small Group Stories

Straight Ahead

“The Dreamer” by the Blackhawk Quintet (led by Elijah Freeman) from Englewood (SAKB Straight Ahead)

“April in Paris” by Sacha Boutros from Paris After Dark (Hear Me Roar)

“Parks Lope” by Aaron Parks from By All Means (Blue Note)

Thinking Forward, Laying Back

“Une fleur et des papillon” by Béesau from Une fleur et des papillon (Out of the Blue)

“Heaven (Butterflies)” by Jacob Collier from The Light for Days (Hajanga)

“Away” by Makaya McCraven (feat. Jeff Parker) from Hidden Out! - EP (Nonesuch)

Small Groups Stories

“Samba De Vida” by Bobby Rozario from Healer (Origin)

“Soon and Very Soon” by Enoch Smith, Jr. from the Book of Enoch, Vol. 1 (Mistime)

“Painting the Dream” from Painting the Dream by John Gunther from Painting the Dream (Origin)