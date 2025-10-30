CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons, Episode 11- Three-Piece Combos, Spooky Season, and Contemporary Quaretets

Published October 30, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT
3-Piece Combos

“On the Sunny Side of the Street by Affinity Trio (Eric Jacobson, Pamela York, Clay Schaub) from New Perspective (Origin)

“Jangles” by Andrew Carroll from Speaking of Gravity (Self-Released)

“The Silence Between” by Milan Verbist from Time Change (Origin)

Spooky Season

“Ave Satani” by the Blueshift Big Band (Self-Released)

“The Witch” by Maja Jaku from Blessed & Bewitched (Origin)

“Chimera” by Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley from Somni (GroundUP Music)

Contemporary Quartets

“Page Two” by Zhengato Pan from Mirror Floating on the Water

“Love’s in Need of Love Today” by JC Sanford’s EQ from Denki (Brooklyn Jazz Underground)

