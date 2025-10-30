Jazz Horizons, Episode 10 - Collective Collaborations, Imprint Impressions (OA2), and Adding Strings

Collective Colloborations

“Uknknown Know With What Is” by SF Jazz Collective from Collective Imagery

“Just You and Me Smoking the Evidence” by Dayna Stephens from Monk’D (Contagious Music)

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Steve Houghton from And Then Some (Self-Released)

Imprint Impressions (OA2)

“Riptide” by Anthony Stanco from In the Groove: Live at the Alluvion (OA2)

“In A Sentimental Mood” By Ted Pilzecker from Peace Vibes (OA2)

“Marcy’s Regret” by Kelsey Mines from Everything Sacred, Nothing Serious (OA2)

Adding Strings

“I Get a Kick Out of You” by Josie Falbo from Kickin’ It (Self-Released)

“Last Fall” by Michael Torke from Last (Ecstatic Records)

“Twisted Blues” by Jimbo Ross from So Do It (Self-Release)