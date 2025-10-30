CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey

Jazz Horizons, Episode 10 - Collective Collaborations, Imprint Impressions (OA2), and Adding Strings

Published October 22, 2025 at 1:52 PM EDT
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 10 of Jazz Horizons explores collaborative projects, releases from the OA2 imprint of Origin Records, and newly released music with strings. Originally aired October 22, 2025

Collective Colloborations

“Uknknown Know With What Is” by SF Jazz Collective from Collective Imagery

“Just You and Me Smoking the Evidence” by Dayna Stephens from Monk’D (Contagious Music)

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Steve Houghton from And Then Some (Self-Released)

Imprint Impressions (OA2)

“Riptide” by Anthony Stanco from In the Groove: Live at the Alluvion (OA2)

“In A Sentimental Mood” By Ted Pilzecker from Peace Vibes (OA2)

“Marcy’s Regret” by Kelsey Mines from Everything Sacred, Nothing Serious (OA2)

Adding Strings

“I Get a Kick Out of You” by Josie Falbo from Kickin’ It (Self-Released)

“Last Fall” by Michael Torke from Last (Ecstatic Records)

“Twisted Blues” by Jimbo Ross from So Do It (Self-Release)

Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey