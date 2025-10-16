Jazz Horizons, Episode 9 - Modern Songstresses, Standards, and Originals

Modern Songstresses

“Bluesette” by Tierney Sutton from Talking to the Sun (Gemini Records)

“The Masquerade Is Over” by The Shout Section Big Band, Directed by Brett Dean (feat. Tatum Langley) from Tatums Swingin’ Session (UFO Records)

“You Don’t Know What Love Is” by Ledisi from For Dinah (Candid Records)

Standards

“Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum” by Todd Herbert from Captain Hubbs (Self Released)

“Lazy Afternoon” by Thom Rotella from Right Time Left

“Round Midnight” by Stevie Holland from Tap to Your Tomatoes (150 Music)

Originals

“Flow” by Michael Ragonese from Chasing Calm

“Lost & Found” by 3 Cohens and WDR Big Band (feat. Anat Cohen, Avishai Cohen, Yuval Cohen, and Oded Lev-Ari) from Interaction