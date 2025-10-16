CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons, Episode 9 - Modern Songstresses, Standards, and Originals

Published October 16, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 9 of Jazz Horizons explores modern songstresses, jazz standards, and newly released originals. Originally aired October 15, 2025

Modern Songstresses

“Bluesette” by Tierney Sutton from Talking to the Sun (Gemini Records)

“The Masquerade Is Over” by The Shout Section Big Band, Directed by Brett Dean (feat. Tatum Langley) from Tatums Swingin’ Session (UFO Records)

“You Don’t Know What Love Is” by Ledisi from For Dinah (Candid Records)

Standards

“Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum” by Todd Herbert from Captain Hubbs (Self Released)

“Lazy Afternoon” by Thom Rotella from Right Time Left

“Round Midnight” by Stevie Holland from Tap to Your Tomatoes (150 Music)

Originals

“Flow” by Michael Ragonese from Chasing Calm

“Lost & Found” by 3 Cohens and WDR Big Band (feat. Anat Cohen, Avishai Cohen, Yuval Cohen, and Oded Lev-Ari) from Interaction

