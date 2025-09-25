Jazz Horizons, Episode 6 - Flute-Fueled Music, Standards, and Energetic Enders

Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Wind Flower” by Terri Lyne Carrington from New Standards, Vol 1. (Candid)

“Zambo’s Mambo” by Roger Glenn from My Latin Heart (Patois Records)

“NUTHIN BUT A ‘G’ THANG” by Kassa Overall from CREAM

“Alone Together” by Noah Haidu from Standards Vol. III (Infinite Distance)

“Old Folks” by the Christian McBride Big Band (feat. Samara Joy) from Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)

“Little Did I Dream” by Susan Krebs from Little Did I Dream (Self Released)

“Illumination” by Linda Dachtyl from Full Steam Ahead (Chicken Coup)

“Between the Bars” by Brad Mehldau from Ride into the Sun (Nonesuch Records)

“A Peck a Sec” by Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring from Split Decision (Smoke Sessions Records)

“Naga Ghost” by GoGo Penguin from Necessary Fiction (XXIM)