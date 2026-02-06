Delmarva Today 2-6-26 MD Redistricting in Doubt
Efforts to eliminate the remaining GOP congressional district in Maryland appears doomed in the state Senate. Host Don Rush talks with Len Lazarick, founding editor and publisher of MarylandReporter.com, about the dynamics in Annapolis. Then, Rush talks with Baltimore Sun's Eastern Shore reporter Josh Davis about the high costs of Salisbury elections and efforts to reform the process after the departure of its council president.