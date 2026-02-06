CONTACT US

Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today 2-6-26 MD Redistricting in Doubt

By Don Rush
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
Maryland State Capitol

Martin Falbisoner
/
creative commons (File:Maryland State House from College Ave.JPG - Wikimedia Commons)
Maryland State Capitol

Efforts to eliminate the remaining GOP congressional district in Maryland appears doomed in the state Senate. Host Don Rush talks with Len Lazarick, founding editor and publisher of MarylandReporter.com, about the dynamics in Annapolis. Then, Rush talks with Baltimore Sun's Eastern Shore reporter Josh Davis about the high costs of Salisbury elections and efforts to reform the process after the departure of its council president.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
