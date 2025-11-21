Delmarva Today 11-21-25 Exclusive Interview with Michele Gregory on Decision to Suspend Campaign for County Executive
Salisbury City Council member Michele Gregory has suspended her campaign for Wicomico County Executive in the wake of the council president's sudden resignation. Host Don Rush talks with her about her reasons that include Council President D'Shawn Doughty's sudden departure and her recent clash with the mayor. We have also reached out to Mayor Randy Taylor for a December Delmarva Today interview to get his response and a sense about where things stand.