CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 11-21-25 Exclusive Interview with Michele Gregory on Decision to Suspend Campaign for County Executive

By Don Rush
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:40 AM EST
Council President D'Shawn Doughty & Council Member Michele Gregory
PAC 14
Council President D'Shawn Doughty & Council Member Michele Gregory

Salisbury City Council member Michele Gregory has suspended her campaign for Wicomico County Executive in the wake of the council president's sudden resignation. Host Don Rush talks with her about her reasons that include Council President D'Shawn Doughty's sudden departure and her recent clash with the mayor. We have also reached out to Mayor Randy Taylor for a December Delmarva Today interview to get his response and a sense about where things stand.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush