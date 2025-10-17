CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 10-17-25 Hearing the Words of Edgar Allan Poe

By Don Rush
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Edgar Allan Poe
Poetry Foundation
Edgar Allan Poe

The works of Edgar Allan Poe can be heard be heard with presentations by the Community Players of Salisbury beginning this Friday at their local facility. Host Don Rush talks with Matt Bogdan, director of the program, about Poe and his Legacy.

Locations: Friday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Community Players’ Theater
Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. at The Brick Room in Salisbury
Friday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Groove in Delmar, MD
Saturday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush