Delmarva Today 10-17-25 Hearing the Words of Edgar Allan Poe

The works of Edgar Allan Poe can be heard be heard with presentations by the Community Players of Salisbury beginning this Friday at their local facility. Host Don Rush talks with Matt Bogdan, director of the program, about Poe and his Legacy.

Locations: Friday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Community Players’ Theater

Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. at The Brick Room in Salisbury

Friday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Groove in Delmar, MD

Saturday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury

