Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 4-18-25 MD Waterways & Wetlands Facing Threat from Trump Administration

By Don Rush
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary
Kevans27
/
creative commons (File:Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary.png - Wikimedia Commons)
Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

As the Trump administration sits down to rewrite the regulations for the nation's waterways and wetlands they are expected narrow definitions that could further limit federal protections. Host Don Rush talks with Evan Isaacson, senior attorney and director of Chesapeake Legal Alliance's Environmental Action Center, about these efforts and the Supreme Court decision that paved the way for restricting federal coverage.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
