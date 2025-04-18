Delmarva Today 4-18-25 MD Waterways & Wetlands Facing Threat from Trump Administration
As the Trump administration sits down to rewrite the regulations for the nation's waterways and wetlands they are expected narrow definitions that could further limit federal protections. Host Don Rush talks with Evan Isaacson, senior attorney and director of Chesapeake Legal Alliance's Environmental Action Center, about these efforts and the Supreme Court decision that paved the way for restricting federal coverage.