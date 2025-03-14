CONTACT US

Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today 3-24-25 Protests Against Cuts & Restrictions at NIH

By Don Rush
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:32 AM EDT
National Institutes of Health

The funding cuts and information restrictions at the National Institutes of Health could have a serious impact on scientific research. And, it sparked protests around the country. On the campus of Salisbury University some of its faculty gathered to voice their opposition to what is being done at NIH. Host Don Rush talked with Dr. Noah Bressman assistant professor of Physiology and Dr. Meredith Patterson chair of the Psychology Department about the impact of the Trump administration actions.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
