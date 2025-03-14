Delmarva Today 3-24-25 Protests Against Cuts & Restrictions at NIH
The funding cuts and information restrictions at the National Institutes of Health could have a serious impact on scientific research. And, it sparked protests around the country. On the campus of Salisbury University some of its faculty gathered to voice their opposition to what is being done at NIH. Host Don Rush talked with Dr. Noah Bressman assistant professor of Physiology and Dr. Meredith Patterson chair of the Psychology Department about the impact of the Trump administration actions.