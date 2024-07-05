Delmarva Today 7-5-24 Liquor Restrictions Eased in Wicomico County
Wicomico County business owners can now buy liquor directly from the wholesaler instead of the county's dispensaries. Host Don Rush talks with county council member Josh Hastings about the change. Then, the Greater Salisbury Committee has presented a new report on the issues facing the county ranging from housing to the revenue cap. Host Don Rush talks with former county council member Bill McCain, one of the authors of the report, about the struggles that lie ahead.