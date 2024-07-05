© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today 7-5-24 Liquor Restrictions Eased in Wicomico County

By Don Rush
Published July 5, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Don Rush

Wicomico County business owners can now buy liquor directly from the wholesaler instead of the county's dispensaries. Host Don Rush talks with county council member Josh Hastings about the change. Then, the Greater Salisbury Committee has presented a new report on the issues facing the county ranging from housing to the revenue cap. Host Don Rush talks with former county council member Bill McCain, one of the authors of the report, about the struggles that lie ahead.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
