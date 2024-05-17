Delmarva Today 5-17-24 1938 Crab Pickers Strike Celebrated in Crisfield
In 1938 around 600 predominantly African American women went out on strike demanding higher wages. They were crab pickers in the plants that were the economic mainstay of Crisfield. And, they won. Now, a plaque commemorating those events stands outside the Shiloh United Methodist Church where the organizers often met. Host Don Rush talks with Reverend Emanuel Johnson about that history and what its recognition means to the community.