Delmarva Today 5-17-24 1938 Crab Pickers Strike Celebrated in Crisfield

By Don Rush
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:28 AM EDT
Don Rush

In 1938 around 600 predominantly African American women went out on strike demanding higher wages. They were crab pickers in the plants that were the economic mainstay of Crisfield. And, they won. Now, a plaque commemorating those events stands outside the Shiloh United Methodist Church where the organizers often met. Host Don Rush talks with Reverend Emanuel Johnson about that history and what its recognition means to the community.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
