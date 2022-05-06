© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today 5-6-22 (Part 2) Adam Tavel's World of Poetry

By Don Rush
Published May 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
Prof. Adam Tavel

Host Hal wilson talks with Adam Tavel in this the second part of a two-part discussion of his new book of poetry Green Regalia. Adam is an award winning poet and the author of four previous books of poetry. He is a professor at Wor-Wic Community College and director of the Echoes & Visions Reading Series. Adam’s book, Green Regalia reflects three main themes: ecology, the human body, and the cycle of grief and renewal. Adam's work expresses both a contemporary and personal point of view of these themes.

