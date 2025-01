Tuesdays 1:00 - 3:00 PM on WESM 91.3 FM

Catch the Flo features jazz music, both straight and smooth, Latin grooves, urban instrumentals, southern jam bands, soulful vocalists and more. Marcus has a velvety radio voice honed as a host on DC’s WJZW 105.9 (during the mid-2000′s), and the ear of a young, progressive jazz musician. He’ll share the music he loves, recorded by his friends and colleagues in the jazz world, and introduce listeners to new artists on the horizon.